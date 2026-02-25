6-Month-Old Baby Loses Finger During IV Drip Removal In Bengaluru, Case Filed

A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has been reported at Chinmaya Mission Hospital in Bengaluru's Indiranagar, where a six-month-old infant reportedly lost the last finger of his left hand while an IV drip was being removed. The Indiranagar Police have registered a case against a nurse, a doctor, and the hospital management.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Indiranagar Police Station, the incident occurred on February 24 between 3 pm and 8 pm at the hospital.

The complainant, Vijay Kumar J, 39, stated that his six-month-old son, Balakumar V, had been admitted to the hospital on February 19 after suffering from severe fever and a cold. The child was admitted at around 10:57 am on the same day, following medical advice for further treatment.

The FIR states that the child was treated by Dr Meenakshi from February 19 to February 24.

On February 24, at around 3 pm, doctors reportedly decided to discharge the child after his condition improved. After the hospital bill was cleared and discharge formalities were underway, nurse Anitha allegedly cut off the last finger of the baby's left hand while removing the IV drip.

The complainant alleged that the injury caused severe pain to the child, who was immediately rushed to the emergency ward, where the wound was dressed.

However, the father has alleged gross negligence on the part of the hospital staff, stating that his son suffered grievous injury and permanent damage. He has sought legal action against the nurse, the treating doctor, and the management of Chinmaya Mission Hospital.

The case has been forwarded to the 10th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Mayohall.