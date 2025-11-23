What Is An IV Bar? A Luxury Trend Taking Over Indian Weddings, Watch The Viral Video

Today, we don't chase dreams; we chase trends. Every day we wake up to ask, "What's new?" And rightly so, the internet serves us a viral video, beauty hack, fashion statement, or a trendy reel that you would instantly want to recreate.

However, the world of luxury has a new wedding trend - an IV Bar. What is that? It is a separate section of the venue where guests are hooked up to IV drips, marketed to cure your hangover after the cocktail or sangeet ceremony, so that everyone can enjoy the actual wedding.

What Is An IV Bar?

Sculpted by Kyan, a skin and hair clinic in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, shared a video from a wedding venue where they set up their IV bar. The video has gone viral, and within a span of 3 days, it has around 7.7 million views.

You could see decked-up guests lining up for their turn at the IV bar. Men and women in their finest picks were sitting with drips that were hooked to their nerves. There were doctors wearing masks and assisting everyone with their requests.

What Happens At IV Bar?

After the video went viral, the team of Sculpted by Kyan shared that they had received 872 questions and wanted to give a chill explanation. While the internet had the opinion that one should not drink at weddings and avoid a hangover the next day.

The team said, "We just manage the symptoms of hangover and not the decisions [regarding whether one should drink or not]."

"Hangover happens because alcohol dehydrates you. Your body loses electrolytes. Your blood vessels expand, which gives you a headache, nausea, and fatigue."

The team added that their IV drips only rehydrated people with electrolytes and vitamin C. They claimed to have offered glutathione to guests who hadn't had alcohol in the last 8 hours. The team claimed that their staff was managing everything, from single-use sterile needles to ensuring everyone was safe at the bar.

"Just to clarify for anyone curious - we operate under a valid Health Trade License from the Public Health Department, and all IV drips at events are done by trained medical staff with sterile, single-use needles. Safety always comes first here at Skulpted," read a statement by the clinic offering its services.

IV bars are quite common in Dubai, LA, and other "party cities". The team added, "Indians have just discovered how to make it glamorous in their own way."

Social Media Reactions To IV Bar

A user wrote, "Only at Indian weddings can hydration become a full-blown service."

Another asked, "The vendor can be put behind bars. This is fatal to health. No need to glorify this act. Has this been cleared by any medical body?"

One user advised, "No amount of glorification can make this look cool. It's your body you are sacrificing; if you can't drink more, the headache is your body telling you that you've messed up."

An Instagram user wrote, "Bhai, I am surprised that this is getting glorified. Indian weddings were supposed to be all about rituals, ceremonies and pujas, which included a celebratory vibe. Where did it get derailed so much that daru became mainstream, and to top it off, now these IV drips."

Whether you would like to follow this trend is up to you. However, we suggest seeking professional services to ensure you and your guests are safe and can enjoy the event without any health complications.

Also Read | Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju: Billionaire Bride-Groom And Their Million Dollar Wedding In Udaipur