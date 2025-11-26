Are IV Drips Actually Safe As Hangover Cures? Doctor Explains

A few years ago IV drips (intravenous drips) became an internet sensation, all thanks to Kendall Jenner. IV drips, previously confined to hospitals, have now made their way into Indian weddings. A recent viral video on Instagram shows wedding attendees with IV drips attached to their arms at an "IV drip bar" set-up meant to cure hangover. The video, posted by a skin, hair and aesthetic clinic in Delhi that monitored and executed this IV drip bar at the wedding venue, claims these IV drips were provided to help manage hangover symptoms. The clinic claimed that the wedding guests were rehydrated with electrolytes and vitamin C and additionally, glutathione was offered to guests who hadn't had alcohol in the last eight hours.

While the video can make you believe that IV drips are as simple and necessary as a chaat counter at a wedding, the procedure is not infallible. We spoke to Dr. Dinesh Kumar, Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Greater Noida, to understand the safety of IV drips as a remedy for hangovers.

"After spending more than 31 years in Internal Medicine, I can tell you one thing clearly - IV drips are not a quick-fix solution for everyone, especially when it comes to treating a hangover," said Dr. Kumar.

He emphasized that IV drips cannot reverse the damage caused by alcohol consumption in the body. "A hangover happens mainly because your body gets dehydrated, your electrolytes become imbalanced, you don't get proper sleep, and your body struggles to break down the toxic by-products of alcohol. Yes, an IV drip can rehydrate you faster and restore some electrolytes, but it cannot undo the impact of alcohol on your liver, stomach, or brain," he explained.

Understanding IV drips

For the unversed, IV drips, or intravenous drips, are a medical method of delivering fluids, medications, or nutrients directly into a person's bloodstream through a vein. This method allows for immediate absorption and can be used for various purposes, including hydration, nutrient replenishment, and medication administration.

In recent years, IV drips have gained popularity beyond traditional medical settings, particularly in wellness and beauty industries. They are often marketed as quick solutions for hydration, energy boosts, or recovery from hangovers. The rise of social media and wellness trends has also contributed to their increased visibility.

In the beauty industry, IV drips are promoted for improving skin health, enhancing hydration, and even supporting anti-aging effects. Common formulations may include vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals that are claimed to improve skin appearance, boost collagen production, and reduce signs of ageing.

Benefits of IV drips:

IV drips deliver fluids directly into the bloodstream, leading to immediate hydration. This can help individuals with severe dehydration and those recovering from illness.

They can help with nutrient absorption and provide essential vitamins and minerals that may be difficult to digest or absorb through oral supplements.

Some formulations include B vitamins and other nutrients that can enhance energy levels.

IV drips are used in hospitals for the effective treatment of patients who cannot consume food or fluids orally.

Side effects of IV drips:

There is a risk of infection at the insertion site if proper hygiene is not followed.

Some individuals may experience inflammation of the vein (phlebitis) at the injection site, known as phlebitis.

For individuals with certain health conditions, receiving too much fluid can lead to fluid overload and complications associated with it.

Improper administration can cause an electrolyte imbalance, leading to further health issues.

"In simple terms - IV drips may help some people feel better, but they're not a magic cure, and they're definitely not something to be used casually without medical guidance," cautioned Dr. Kumar.

Interestingly, Kendall Jenner, who started the trend, was once hospitalised due to a bad reaction to a vitamin IV drip in 2018, which is why you must think twice before getting fluids intravenously. Always consult your doctor before undergoing any treatments to stay safe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.