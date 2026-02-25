Bengaluru Bus Staff Threatens To Call Cops Over Man And Woman Sharing Berth, Post Goes Viral

A 22-year-old man and his female friend were allegedly harassed by a conductor on a private sleeper bus traveling from Bengaluru. Notably, the duo had booked three lower sleeper berths (in a 2x1 AC sleeper) to ensure extra space and comfort. However, the conductor allegedly objected to them sitting together in the double berth and demanded they sit separately. He even threatened to call the police and their parents if they did not comply. The passenger shared the experience on the r/bangalore subreddit, describing it as "moral policing".

"Had a weird experience on a private sleeper bus from Bangalore and wanted to know if this is normal. Two of us (both adults) booked 3 lower sleeper berths in a 2x1 AC sleeper so we'd have extra space and one person could sleep comfortably. The conductor noticed and first asked us to sit separately. When we didn't immediately move, he started saying things like "call your parents" and "we'll go to police" which honestly felt unnecessary and a bit intimidating," the Reddit user explained.

"We eventually agreed just to avoid drama, but it left a pretty bad taste. We had valid tickets and weren't causing any disturbance. It felt more like moral policing than any actual rule," the user added.

Some users suggested the conductor might have intended to resell the empty berth for personal profit, while others criticised the lack of clear policies regarding berth usage for unmarried couples.

One user wrote, "I know it is scary but if you have purchased the seats, conductor has no say in it. I understand you both are kids and are afraid of confrontation and escalation to parents. If you are travelling without your parents' knowledge, fair to just avoid causing drama. If they know about you both are travelling together at least, confront him and ask why you should listen to him."

Another commented, "I think this is an isolated incident. The conductor saw the empty seat and wanted to sell it to someone so he could make some money out of this situation. It's good that you stood your ground OP."

A third user said, "Should have called the cops on the conductor. Never let such morons get away with their stupidity. That's what emboldens them!"