Bengaluru Passengers Rally Around New Conductor, 'Wholesome' Bus Moment Viral

Starting a new job can be intimidating for anyone, regardless of their level of experience. While the initial onboarding process can be challenging, a simple act of support can make all the difference. A Bengaluru resident recently witnessed such a kind gesture when they saw a new bus conductor being helped by a colleague and passengers as they learned their new role.

In the now-viral Reddit post titled, "A wholesome bus moment that warmed my heart", the user stated that they boarded a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Vajra bus connecting Hebbal to Silk Board when they came across the heartwarming incident.

"The bus conductor, clearly new to his job (probably his first trip) was struggling a little to manage the tickets. The driver was actually very sweet - before he started the trip, he was helping him out to remember all the numbers," the user wrote in the r/bangalore subreddit.

The user revealed that what surprised them the most was the empathy shown by the passengers towards the rookie conductor.

"The passengers patiently waited without a single complaint. Nobody rushed him, nobody got annoyed. There was this collective understanding, almost as if everyone silently agreed to give him the space and time he needed to learn without frowning up on him."

The passenger added that someone even asked the conductor whether he was new and asked him not to be tense about the whole situation.

See the viral post here:

'Patience and humbleness'

As the post gained traction, social media users were amazed by the kindness displayed by everyone inside the bus.

"A little patience and humbleness cost nothing. So nice to see such incidents around us. Much love," said one user, while another added: "This is so nice to hear here after hearing all the other things."

A third commented: "So true. Imagine if people were this kind to learning drivers! Remembering one instance from my life. I'd gone to see a doctor, overwhelmed, and said to him, 'I don't know where to begin.' He said, 'It's okay, tell me everything.'"

A fourth said: "This is a unique thing I noticed about Bengaluru - people are very patient with others, to the point of being called naive."

