Bengaluru Auto Driver's Heartwarming Tribute To Late Pet Dog Goes Viral, Wins Hearts

An autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru has won social media's hearts after a passenger spotted him carrying a photo of his late pet dog in the vehicle. In a viral Reddit post titled, "An auto driver who carries his late dog's picture with him everyday!", the passenger shared their story of coming across the auto driver who had immortalised his pet dog in their own way.

"I booked an auto and told the guy I'd be a little late. When I reached, I saw him feeding street dogs some dog biscuits. Not Parle-G! Now the sweet part, he had this picture of a dog pasted in the front of his auto," the user wrote in the r/IndianPets subreddit.

"It was his pet who had passed away just a month back. That cutie was only 4 months old. As a huge dog lover, it honestly moved me for real."

Overcome by emotions, the passenger gave the driver an extra Rs 100 at the end of the ride. Despite his initial refusal, the passenger managed to coerce the driver into accepting the money.

"At the end of the ride, I gave him 100 extra to buy more biscuits for the dogs. He refused at first, but eventually took it after I told him it's not for you, but for those cuties you feed. A small moment, but it really stayed with me."

See the viral post here:

'Very good man'

As the post went viral, garnering nearly 4,000 upvotes, a section of social media users were left emotional, while others asked for the driver's information so that they could help him.

"May he get double the love and kindness he spreads," said one user, while another added: "Man loves dog. Good man. Dog loves man. He is a very good man."

A third commented: "Please let me know this person's details. Will try to support him by using his services only for all errands whenever I am visiting my house in Bangalore. These kind of people are a treasure, we must encourage and support them."

A fourth said: "Dogs are only 3 per 1000 people in India. If we've only 10 in 1000 like him, all the problems related to dogs can be solved."