Deaf And Mute Delivery Partner's Message To Customer Wins Hearts: 'Things Men Do For Family'

A food delivery executive's thoughtful message to a customer has gone viral on social media. The post, shared by a Zomato customer, included a text message from a delivery partner with a speech and hearing impairment, which quickly resonated with the users.

"I have picked up the order. Will be delivering it soon," the delivery partner said in the message before adding: “Hello. I am deaf. I can't listen and mute. I will message you, see please.”

The user named Stutii, who shared the conversation screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), captioned the post: "Things men do for their family!"

See the viral post here:

Things men do for their family! pic.twitter.com/pMsYXNodH8 — Stutii (@Sam0kayy) September 25, 2025

'Even after such challenges...'

As the post went viral, garnering over nine lakh views, social media users lauded the delivery partner for their professional and resolute behaviour even in the face of adversity.

"This is why I always tip well. Never know what someone is going through to bring you that food," said one user, while another added: "Even a simple gesture, like offering water to a delivery person, brings them comfort and happiness."

A third commented: "The best part is he is putting effort rather than making excuses to make his life better even after such challenges."

A fourth shared their experience with a delivery executive, stating: "Last week, a delivery guy approached my door. He had a leg amputated and was on crutches. I told him he should've called me at the gate so I could have come down to pick up the order, since our housing society is large. Zomato should consider mentioning delivery partners' physical conditions in the app, so that customers can be supportive if they wish."

In June, another Zomato delivery executive earned the internet's plaudits after he conveyed to a customer that he was handicapped and could not come up to deliver the order.