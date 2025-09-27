Watch: US Vlogger Stunned By Sabarimala Pilgrims' 54-Km Barefoot Trek

Sabarimala is a prominent Hindu temple located on a hilltop in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. Surrounded by 18 hills in the Periyar Tiger Reserve, the temple is dedicated to Ayyappa, the God of growth. The pilgrims of Sabarimala have to reach the temple through a difficult trek in the forest. Now, a US vlogger has gone viral after he came across a group of Sabrimala devotees who recently completed a 54-km barefoot pilgrimage to the temple.

In the now-viral clip posted by vlogger @jaystreazy, aka Jay, he can be seen coming across the group where everyone is wearing black. Confused about the attire colour, Jay approaches the group and asks: "Hi guys. Why are you wearing all black?"

One of the pilgrims responds, "This is Sabarimala. You know Sabrimala?" and explains, "It's a place in Kerala." Intrigued, Jay asks, "And everybody wears black there?". The devotees clarify that it's a cultural tradition tied to their pilgrimage.

A pilgrim then shares the rigour of their journey: "Been 48 days, fasting for two months-no slippers, no shoes, no bed, fully vegetarian, no floor," leaving Jay visibly astonished.

"Yes, this is a Hindu thing," a man added, revealing that the group hails from Sri Lanka and has just concluded their trek. "We are finished. This is the end. We came from Sri Lanka through here, climbed five hills. The temple was on the fifth hill. Walked 54 km."

Watch the viral video here:

'Crazy dedication'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.3 lakh views and hundreds of comments with users applauding the group for their devotion and Jay for being genuinely curious about the customs.

"I like the way you are interested and curious about their culture, now I also know why they wear black," said one user, while another added: "Wow, the dedication is crazy."

A third commented: "Despite his divine origin and royal upbringing, Ayyappa lived a life of humility and detachment. He renounced worldly pleasures and focused solely on his duty to protect dharma. This resonates with the devotee's journey, where the black attire serves as a constant reminder to embody these virtues."

A fourth said: "It is a very rigorous custom, but the devotees somehow find strength."

Notably, pilgrims have to observe celibacy for 41 days before going to Sabarimala. They are also required to strictly follow a lacto-vegetarian diet, refrain from alcohol, not use any profanity and allow the hair and nails to grow without cutting. They are expected to bath twice in a day and visit the local temples regularly.

They wear black or blue clothes, do not shave until the completion of the pilgrimage, and smear vibhuti or sandal paste on their forehead.