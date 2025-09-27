Indian Employee Quits Startup 9 Days After Joining: 'I Needed Peace'

An Indian developer landed a remote DevOps job at a small startup after a four-month search, only to resign nine days later for a Multinational Corporation (MNC). The developer shared their experience in a Reddit post titled, "I have resigned within 9 days after joining a remote Devops role - 14 lpa", which has since gone viral.

"Guys, life is wild sometimes. I was jobless for four months, applying everywhere, facing rejection after rejection. Finally cracked a DevOps role in a small startup (around 80 people, only 10 Indians). I joined just 9 days ago thinking I would have some stability finally," the user wrote in the r/developersIndia subreddit.

"Parallelly, I was already in process with an MNC (UK bank). And just after joining the startup, I got their offer for a Software Engineer role."

The user added that the MNC offered him a 15 LPA package, which would have resulted in a few thousand rupees extra per month, which hardly made a difference, but the pull of the job made him reconsider the switch.

"The main pull is: It's a proper MNC with stability and better product. Software Engineer tag (I was earlier in DevOps). Work-life balance is way better. Bangalore location (currently remote). Hybrid role: 2 days a week."

The user said they were feeling 'weird' and 'overwhelmed', having quit only nine days into the new job, especially when they struggled so much during the jobless phase.

"Hopefully this time it's long-term and I can settle without this constant job switch stress.I have stopped applying, honestly, I am tired of interviewing and studying after I have appeared for 30 interviews at least. So I needed peace, I feel this will be it, I wanna stay here for minimum 1.5-2 years."

See the viral post here:

'Don't think much...'

As the post went viral, an overwhelming majority of social media users advised the individual to go with the MNC job as it would bring stability and better future opportunities.

"An MNC is relatively the more stable job. And also, the brand recognition helps, so don't worry too much, you did the right thing," said one user, while another added: "Brother I resigned in one day similar situation. My trajectory went way better than expected. Don't have guilt, go for it!!"

A third commented: "Don't think much. Just make the switch. Thing is MNCs bring stability, long term career plan, better opportunities in the next switch."

A fourth said: "Companies will throw you out after 1 day of hiring if all of a sudden you are not an asset to him. Don't think twice, just put down your paper again."