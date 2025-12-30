Indian Woman Shares How She Bounced Back With A Job In Germany After Being Laid Off In US

An Indian biotech professional has shared how she bagged a job in Germany immediately after being laid off in the United States. In an Instagram video, Ananya Joshi revealed that she happened to see a LinkedIn posting for a biotech job in Germany just two hours before she was officially laid off from her role as a bioprocess scientist in the US. Excited at the opportunity, she bypassed traditional application portals and wrote directly to the German company's CEO and CTO. They responded the next morning and invited her to interview.

The process included a 20-minute presentation on her past projects and hobbies. While the company offered an all-expenses-paid trip to Germany for the final round in July, she attended virtually because of the risks of international travel while on a narrow visa grace period. This round stretched over 4-5 hours and involved multiple team members interviewing her.

By the end of the session, Ananya said she was told the round was merely a formality and that the job was essentially hers. Interestingly, the job offer arrived as her F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) was expiring. Though she initially had to leave the US for India in September 2025, she secured the German role with a start date adjusted to early 2026 due to the company's fundraising timelines.

She described her experience as "divine intervention." In the caption of the post, she wrote, "You're not unworthy, you're simply in the wrong place." Joshi also noted she was hired despite not speaking German.

Her post got heaps of love, with several users congratulating her. One user wrote, "Congratulations sweetie! Landing a job in Germany while the economy looks like this is already a struggle, but you have made it. Deutschland will treat you well!"

Another commented, "Congrats and well done! May 2026 be beautiful and end of struggles."

A third said, "Congratulations!This usually happens in very German specific companies, first round proper interview and 2nd round at their office to spend a day with the team and get to know them and vice versa. Even I had similar experience."

"Superb ! God bless and all the best ! Inspiration for those who need to believe in themselves," added a fourth.

Notably, Germany has actively sought Indian talent in 2025, particularly in IT, engineering, and biotech, to address its own skilled labour shortages