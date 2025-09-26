Man 'Unable To Land Jobs' In India Despite 11 Years Of Work Experience In US

An Indian man with 11 years of professional experience in the US has expressed his struggle to find a job in India, despite trying different ways. The user, who is planning to move to Bengaluru next month, revealed his unsuccessful job search in a Reddit post titled, "Unable to land jobs after 11 years of work experience in the US".

"What am I doing wrong? Have a naukri.com profile, reaching out to people directly on LinkedIn, applying to jobs on career websites, getting referred. But nothing is working out for me," the user wrote in the r/returnToIndia subreddit.

The man said he had worked in consulting and finance firms and was looking for similar roles back in the homeland, but to no avail.

"I'm hitting a wall, and feeling like a total loser. I'm currently in the US, but heading to Bangalore next month."

'HRs will not consider you...'

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the man that he return to India before applying for the jobs, as HRs would not risk hiring an NRI.

"I think Indian HRs will not take you seriously until you are in India. That's because many people say they want to move back and apply for jobs, but they never move back in the end. They get scared," said one user, while another added: "Most HR's will not consider you unless you are physically in India."

A third commented: "Faced similar issue in 2023. HR will not consider you seriously until you're in India. They think you're just looking for an option in case something goes south in the USA."

A fourth said: "Make an explicit call out at the top of your Resume with the intended date of return + a working India number."