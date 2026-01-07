ICHR Invites Applications For Member Secretary Post, Check Salary And Eligibility

Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Member Secretary. Candidates between the age of 45-55 years with the requisite educational qualification are eligible to apply.

Qualifications and experience

A person must have at least ten years of experience in teaching/research in history at a university/academic organisation with published work and administrative experience at a university/academic institution in order to apply.

Salary

Shortlisted candidates will be eligible for a salary in the pay scale of PB-4 Rs 37,400-67,000 with Grade Pay Rs 8,900 (Level 13 A of Pay Matrix i.e. Rs 1,31,100 - 2,16,600).

This is an academic post as per SR 3(P) of the Government of India's approved Service Regulations 1972, as amended up to 1989. The deadline to fill the application form is February 2, 2026.

As per the official notification, the recruitment will be done for a period of three years, extendable by another term of three years, subject to the condition that no person will continue as Member Secretary on attaining the age of superannuation or 60 years whichever is earlier.

The appointment will be made by direct recruitment by public advertisement or on deputation basis, under Government of India rules. All applications must be addressed to The Chairman, ICHR, 35, Ferozeshah Road, New Delhi-110001.