Indian Council Of Historical Research Inviting Applications For Member Secretary

Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Member Secretary. The vacancy is open for one position in the unreserved category.

The position is open for a duration of three years which can be extended by another term of three years, subject to the condition that no person will continue as Member Secretary on attaining the age of superannuation of 60 years whichever is earlier.

Candidates applying for the post must have at least ten years of experience in teaching/research in history at a university/academic organisation. The applicant must also have published work and administrative experience at a university/academic institution and should not be less than 45 years of age and not more than 55 years.

The deadline for filling the application process is September 15, 2024. Candidates selected for the post will be entitled for a pay scale of PB-4 Rs 37,400-67,000 with grade pay Rs 8,900 (Level 13 A of Pay Matrix Rs 1,31,100-2,16,600.

This is an academic post as per SR 3(P) of the government of India's approved Service Regulations 1972 as amended up to 1989.

The Indian Council of Historical Research is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, It was established by the Ministry of Education and Social Welfare, Government of India (now, Ministry of Education) on March 27, 1972 on the recommendation of a working Group set up by the Government of India in December 1971.

