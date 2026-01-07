NMC Hiring For Legal Officer Posts On Contract Basis

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill two posts of Legal officer on short term contract basis. Candidates possessing bachelor's with LLB with at least 55 per cent marks are eligible for the role. The applicants must have at least ten years standing in the profession after registration with Bar council of India. They must also have experience of working in law department in central or state government or autonomous organisation.

Deadline

The deadline to fill the application form is January 12, 2026.

Responsibility

Shortlisted applicants will represent NMC before courts/tribunals and other forums and advice the commission on legal and administrative issues. They will be responsible for drafting and vetting of legal documents and also prepare instructions for the standing counsels of the commissions. The candidates will aid in legal research and maintaining MIS, handle grievances and complaints related to legal matters and monitor litigation.

Salary

The selected candidates will be eligible for a minimum pay in the Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Pay Scale Rs 67,700-2,08,700)+ Existing Dearness Allowance rate at the time of engagement+ Transport Allowance. The remuneration will remain fixed during the full contractual period)

How to apply

Candidates will have to submit a self-attested copy of the Bar Council Registration certificate. The applications are to be sent to the Deputy Secretary (Estt.), National Medical Commission, Pocket-14, Sector-08, Dwarka Phase I, New Delhi-110077 to reach the Commission on or before January 12, 2025.

