National Medical Commission Hiring Retired Officers For Consultant Position

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is inviting applications from eligible retired Government officers for the post of consultant on contractual full time-basis. Government Officer retired from Central Government at the Pay Level 13 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix are eligible to apply.

Eligibility

The candidate must be conversant with functioning of ministries/departments and its organisations and should have at least three years of work experience. Applicant must have very good knowledge of computer (MS Office/Ms Excel/MS Power Point/ Internet/ E-mail). Experience of having worked on e- Office module is must.

The applicant must possess experience in one or more of the following areas:

Experience of framing policies, regulations, coordination recruitment rules.

Experience and knowledge of Accounting procedures.

Administrative matters, Outsourcing, procurement, establishment and service rules FRSR, etc.

Handling of court cases, legal matters, grievance, complaints, RTI, Parliament Questions, etc

Applicant should be less than 64 years old.

The job location is based out of Delhi's National Medical Commission office in Dwarka.

Salary

The candidate will be entitled for a salary equivalent to last pay drawn minus pension, plus transport allowance.

Deadline

The deadline to fill the application form is January 23, 2026.