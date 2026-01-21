ISRO Invites Applications For Legal Consultant In Bengaluru

- ISRO's Department of Space seeks Legal Consultant on contract for 11 months in Bengaluru
- Candidates must hold a law degree from a recognized Indian university and know computer skills
- Applicants need at least five years' experience in legal cases related to government service matters
ISRO's Department of Space (DOS) is inviting applications for the post of Legal Consultant on contract basis at its Secretariat in Bengaluru. The hiring is being done for a period of eleven months extendable for suitable tenures based on the performance of the candidate.
Eligibility
Candidates with a graduation degree in Law through regular mode from recognised university in India are eligible to apply. Applicants must also have knowledge in Computer.
Experience
Candidates must have a minimum of five years of experience in handling legal cases with knowledge in Service Matters related to Government of India.
Experience in handling cases in CAT/High Court/Supreme Court related to Service Rules of Government of India, Public procurement, Arbitration etc is desirable.
Salary
Shortlisted candidates will be entitled for a salary of Rs 50,000 pm.
Selection process
Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for personal interview by a committee.
Application process
Interested candidates should submit the applications in the prescribed application format along with self-attested copies of all certificates of educational qualifications, experience, proof of age etc. The completed applications should be sent by post to The Under Secretary (Legal), Department of Space, Antariksh Bhavan,New B.E.L. Road, Bangalore- 560094.
Deadline
The deadline to fill the applications is February 6, 2026.