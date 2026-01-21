ISRO Invites Applications For Legal Consultant In Bengaluru

ISRO's Department of Space (DOS) is inviting applications for the post of Legal Consultant on contract basis at its Secretariat in Bengaluru. The hiring is being done for a period of eleven months extendable for suitable tenures based on the performance of the candidate.

Eligibility

Candidates with a graduation degree in Law through regular mode from recognised university in India are eligible to apply. Applicants must also have knowledge in Computer.

Experience

Candidates must have a minimum of five years of experience in handling legal cases with knowledge in Service Matters related to Government of India.

Experience in handling cases in CAT/High Court/Supreme Court related to Service Rules of Government of India, Public procurement, Arbitration etc is desirable.

Salary

Shortlisted candidates will be entitled for a salary of Rs 50,000 pm.

Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for personal interview by a committee.

Application process

Interested candidates should submit the applications in the prescribed application format along with self-attested copies of all certificates of educational qualifications, experience, proof of age etc. The completed applications should be sent by post to The Under Secretary (Legal), Department of Space, Antariksh Bhavan,New B.E.L. Road, Bangalore- 560094.

Deadline

The deadline to fill the applications is February 6, 2026.