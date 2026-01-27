ISRO SAC Recruitment 2026 Announced For Scientist Engineer SC And SD Posts

The Indian Space Research Organisation Space Application Centre (ISRO SAC) is inviting applications for Scientist/Engineer 2026 posts. To apply, candidates can visit the official website of ISRO.

A total of 49 vacancies, including Science/Engineer SD four and Scientist/Engineer SC 45, have been announced. All vacancies are unreserved. The application window, which opened on January 13, will be closed on February 12. The examination date will be announced soon.

The minimum age limit is 18 and the maximum is 35. Depends of posts and eligibility. Qualification of BE, B.Tech, ME, M.Tech, MSc, and PhD is also compulsory.

Selection process:

For SD posts, there will be a shortlist and then an interview, and for SC, a written test and then an interview round. For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website.

2. Log in to the SAC portal.

3. Complete registration

4. Select posts Scientist/Engineer

5. Fill out the form and upload documents.

6. Pay the required fee and download the form.