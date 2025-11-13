ISRO Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For 13 Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

ISRO Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has invited online applications for various technical and technician posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 13 vacancies across different disciplines. The application process began on November 10, 2025, and will continue until November 30. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Direct Link To Apply

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant (Civil)- 01

Technical Assistant (Automobile)- 01

Technician-B (Electronic Mechanic)- 05

Technician-B (Information Technology)- 04

Technician-B (Electrical) -01

Draughtsman-B (Civil) -01

Eligibility And Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years of age as of November 30, 2025. Age relaxations will be applicable as per government norms. Candidates are advised to refer to the detailed notification for educational qualifications and specific eligibility criteria for each post.

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS: Rs 750 (Rs 500 refunded to those appearing for the written exam)

SC/ST/PH/Female: Rs 750 (full refund upon appearing for the exam)

The fee must be paid online through the available payment gateway.

Selection Process

The selection will be conducted in two stages: Written Test and Skill Test.

Written Test:

Duration: 1.5 hours

Total: 80 multiple-choice questions (1 mark each)

Negative marking: 0.33 mark for every wrong answer

Qualifying marks:

General: 32/80 marks

Reserved (Relaxed Standard): 24/80 marks

Skill Test:

Maximum marks: 100

Qualifying marks:

General: 50/100 marks

Reserved: 40/100 marks

Pay, allowances, and age limit/relaxation:

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Skill Test in a 1:5 ratio based on their written test performance, with a minimum of ten candidates per category (if applicable). The Skill Test will be held at Hyderabad.

For detailed eligibility, syllabus, and instructions, candidates can visit the official ISRO NRSC website and refer to the NRSC Recruitment Notification 2025.