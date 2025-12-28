"You Misbehaved": Rahul Gandhi's Quip Over Digvijaya Singh's "RSS-BJP" Post

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who had advised the Congress to learn from the RSS-BJP relationship, met Rahul Gandhi face-to-face today at the party headquarters, Indira Bhavan, on the occasion of Congress Foundation Day.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi, while shaking hands with Digvijaya Singh, jokingly remarked, "You misbehaved yesterday!" This prompted laughter from the leaders standing around Digvijaya Singh, among them Sonia Gandhi.

After the Congress Foundation Day celebrations, tea and snacks were arranged for the leaders at the party headquarters.

During this time, Digvijaya Singh and Rahul Gandhi came close, and the latter made the sarcastic remark.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Digvijaya Singh had praised the RSS-BJP alliance, citing an old photo of Narendra Modi with Lal Krishna Advani.

Just before the Congress Working Committee meeting on Saturday, his post on social media read: "I found this picture. It is very impressive. How a grassroots RSS volunteer and a Jan Sangh and BJP worker, sitting on the floor at the feet of leaders, became the Chief Minister of a state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of organization. Jai Siya Ram."

Digvijay Singh later clarified that he opposes the RSS and PM Modi's ideology and merely praised the organisation.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, however, reacted sharply to his statement, saying that Gandhi's organisation doesn't need to learn from Godse's organisation.

Addressing the gathering on the Congress Foundation Day, Congress President Kharge indirectly addressed leaders like Digvijay Singh, saying, "Today, on Foundation Day, I want to make one thing clear: those who say, 'Congress is finished,' I want to tell them... we may have less power, but our backbone is still straight. We have not compromised... neither on Constitution, nor on secularism, nor on the rights of the poor. We may not be in power, but we will not compromise".

The Congress, he said, has never sought votes in the name of religion.

"The Congress has never spread hatred over temple-mosque issues. Congress unites, while the BJP divides. Congress kept religion as faith... but some people have turned religion into politics! Today, the BJP has power, but they lack truth... Congress is an ideology... and ideologies never die," he added.