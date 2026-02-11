"Why Is Anil Ambani Not In Jail?" Rahul Gandhi's Epstein Files Charge In Parliament

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned why industrialist Anil Ambani was not in jail, alleging in Parliament that his name appeared in the Epstein-related files.

"There is a businessman Anil Ambani, I want to ask why is he not in jail? The reason is that his name is in the Epstein Files. I would also like to ask Hardeep Puri, who introduced him to Epstein. I know who introduced him, and Hardeep Puri knows who introduced him," he said.

Following his speech on the Union Budget, the Congress leader reiterated his allegations while speaking to reporters.

"I have said that I will authenticate the data. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein files naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani. There is direct pressure on the Prime Minister. The main thing is that no PM would do this in a normal situation. In a normal situation, no PM would do what has happened in terms of data, farmers, energy security and defence. Someone would do this only when there is a certain grip on them," Gandhi said.

On January 31, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, strongly dismissed the references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2017 visit to Israel in an email purportedly part of the recently released Epstein Files.

The MEA spokesperson dubbed the reference as the "trashy ruminations" of a convicted criminal.

