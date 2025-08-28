ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025: Apply For 96 Posts, Here's How To Apply

ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025: The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a key centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has opened applications for its 2025 apprenticeship drive. A total of 96 posts have been announced for graduates, engineers, and diploma holders. Candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, nrsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the vacancy is September 11, 2025.

What makes this recruitment even more attractive is that no written test or interview will be held. The selection will be done purely on academic merit, making it a golden chance for freshers to work with India's premier space research agency.

ISRO NRSC Vacancy 2025: Post-Wise Distribution

The 96 apprenticeship seats are divided as follows:

• Graduate Apprentice - 11 posts

• Technician Apprentice - 30 posts

• Diploma in Commercial Practice - 25 posts

• Graduate Apprentice (General Stream) - 30 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the apprenticeship must possess the relevant qualifications:

• Graduate degree in any stream

• Diploma in Commercial Practice

• BE/BTech from a recognised university or institution

ISRO NRSC Stipend 2025

Selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 - Rs 9,000 depending on the post. Along with financial support, apprentices will gain hands-on training and exposure at ISRO, which significantly boosts career prospects in both government and private sectors.

Document Verification

At the time of joining, shortlisted candidates must present their original certificates, including:

• Proof of Date of Birth

• Educational qualifications (SSLC/SSC onwards)

• Caste/Category certificate (if applicable)

• Experience certificate (if any)

If any discrepancy is found between the online application and original documents, the application will be rejected immediately.

Selection Process

• Applications will be screened based on marks obtained in Degree/Diploma.

• A merit list/panel will be prepared.

• Final selection will be strictly according to position in the merit panel.

• Only shortlisted candidates will receive the offer letter via email.

How to Apply for ISRO NRSC Recruitment 2025

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Step 1. Register on the NATS portal to generate an enrollment ID.

Step 2. Log in to the UMANG portal and click on Apply Now.

Step 3. Fill in all required details carefully.

Step 4. Upload scanned copies of educational certificates, caste certificate (if applicable), and a recent photograph.

Step 5. Submit the application and keep a printout for future reference.



This is a opportunity to start your career with ISRO's NRSC without facing any competitive exam or interview process. Interested candidates are advised to apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

