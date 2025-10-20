ISRO Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Over 100 Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1,77,500

ISRO Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications for more than 100 positions, including Scientist/Engineer, Radiographer, Atmospheric Science/Meteorology, Technician, and others. Interested applicants can submit their applications until November 14, 2025, by completing the application form on the official government websites - isro.gov.in or shar.gov.in. The Scientist/Engineer positions offer a salary ranging from Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 1,77,500 (Level 10). Those who are selected will be employed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India's spaceport situated in Chennai.

Other job openings include Technician, and Draughtsman, with salaries between Rs. 21,700 and Rs. 69,100 and Nurse, Library Assistant. Each post has reserved vacancies for various categories such as Unreserved Category (UR), Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Ex-Servicemen.

Age Limit, Application Fees

The minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the maximum age limit varies for different positions. Applicants will need to pay a processing fee of Rs. 750 when applying. This fee will be refunded in full to women, SC/ST/PwBD candidates, and Ex-Servicemen during the written test, while Rs. 500 will be reimbursed to other applicants.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on a written examination and an interview, each contributing 50 percent to the overall assessment for the Scientist/Engineer roles, while a skill test will replace the interview for Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant/Library Assistant 'A'/Technician -B/Draughtsman-B positions.

Eligible candidates will receive notifications about the written exam, interview, or skill test solely to their registered email addresses.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for complete details.