ISRO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 63 Post, Check Details

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation has started the registration process for the recruitment of Scientist/Engineer Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the by visiting the official website, isro.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is 19 May 2025.



ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Opening date for online registration: April 29, 2025

Closing date for online registration: May 19, 2025

Last date for payment of fee: 21.05.2025

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Posts and number of vacancies

Scientist/ Engineer 'SC'

(Electronics): 22

Scientist/Engineer 'SC'

(Mechanical): 33

Scientist/Engineer 'SC'

(Computer Science): 8



ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 250 is required for ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025. The fee can be paid online through the Bharatkosh portal, which will be accessible after submitting the online application.

Candidates can use various payment modes, including Internet Banking, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Debit Cards (domestic), and Credit Cards (domestic). No other payment methods, such as cash remittance, cheque, or draft, will be accepted.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The age limit for this recruitment is 28 years as of May 19, 2025. However, serving government employees, ex-servicemen, and persons with benchmark disabilities are eligible for age relaxation as per Government of India orders.

ISRO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Shortlisting Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on their valid GATE 2024 or GATE 2025 scores. It's essential to ensure that the GATE paper and qualifying degree subject match the disciplines mentioned in the table. Candidates must carefully fill in their GATE score in the application form, as shortlisting will be based on the score entered. The Indian Committee for Review and Board (ICRB) will verify the GATE scores, and any false information may lead to appropriate action, including criminal proceedings.