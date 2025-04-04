ISRO Offers Free Skill Training With Monthly Stipend, Applications Open

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced vacancies for its Apprentice Training Programme 2025, offering young candidates a chance to receive hands-on training at the space agency. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website - isro.gov.in. The application process is currently open and will continue till April 21, 2025.
ISRO Apprentice 2025: Vacancy and Eligibility Details
Apprenticeship positions are available under the following categories:
Apprentice Category Number of Posts Eligibility
Graduate Apprentice 75 BE/BTech in the relevant discipline
Diploma Apprentice 15 Diploma in the relevant discipline
Diploma in Commercial Practice 5 Diploma in Commercial Practice
ITI Trade Apprentice 9 ITI certificate in the relevant trade
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Age limit
Applicants must be between 15 and 24 years of age as of January 1, 2025. For detailed eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification available on ISRO's website.
Stipend Details
Selected apprentices will receive monthly stipends during the training period:
- Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9,000 per month
- Diploma/Commercial Practice Apprentice: Rs 8,000 per month
- ITI Trade Apprentice: Rs 7,000 per month
This is a practical, skill-based training opportunity that also provides financial support to the trainees.
ISRO Apprentice 2025: Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on their academic qualifications. The selection process will include:
- Shortlisting of candidates based on eligibility
- Interview
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official ISRO website - isro.gov.in
- Carefully read the official notification for detailed eligibility and instructions
- Click on the 'Apply Online' link
- Fill in the application form with required information
- Upload all required documents
- Review the application and submit it
- Download and keep a printout of the submitted form for future reference
For more details, visit the ISRO website and download the official notification.