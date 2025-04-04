Advertisement

ISRO Offers Free Skill Training With Monthly Stipend, Applications Open

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: This is a practical, skill-based training opportunity that also provides financial support to the trainees.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
ISRO Offers Free Skill Training With Monthly Stipend, Applications Open
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Applicants must be between 15 and 24 years of age as of Jan 1.
Education Result

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced vacancies for its Apprentice Training Programme 2025, offering young candidates a chance to receive hands-on training at the space agency. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website - isro.gov.in. The application process is currently open and will continue till April 21, 2025.

ISRO Apprentice 2025: Vacancy and Eligibility Details

Apprenticeship positions are available under the following categories:

Apprentice Category                                     Number of Posts      Eligibility
Graduate Apprentice                                      75                           BE/BTech in the relevant discipline
Diploma Apprentice                                        15                           Diploma in the relevant discipline
Diploma in Commercial Practice                      5                           Diploma in Commercial Practice
ITI Trade Apprentice                                         9                           ITI certificate in the relevant trade

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Age limit

Applicants must be between 15 and 24 years of age as of January 1, 2025. For detailed eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification available on ISRO's website.

Stipend Details

Selected apprentices will receive monthly stipends during the training period:

  • Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9,000 per month
  • Diploma/Commercial Practice Apprentice: Rs 8,000 per month
  • ITI Trade Apprentice: Rs 7,000 per month

This is a practical, skill-based training opportunity that also provides financial support to the trainees.

ISRO Apprentice 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their academic qualifications. The selection process will include:

  • Shortlisting of candidates based on eligibility
  • Interview
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official ISRO website - isro.gov.in
  • Carefully read the official notification for detailed eligibility and instructions
  • Click on the 'Apply Online' link
  • Fill in the application form with required information
  • Upload all required documents
  • Review the application and submit it
  • Download and keep a printout of the submitted form for future reference

For more details, visit the ISRO website and download the official notification.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025, ISRO Apprentice 2025, ISRO Apprentice Training Programme 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now