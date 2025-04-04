ISRO Offers Free Skill Training With Monthly Stipend, Applications Open

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced vacancies for its Apprentice Training Programme 2025, offering young candidates a chance to receive hands-on training at the space agency. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website - isro.gov.in. The application process is currently open and will continue till April 21, 2025.

ISRO Apprentice 2025: Vacancy and Eligibility Details



Apprenticeship positions are available under the following categories:

Apprentice Category Number of Posts Eligibility

Graduate Apprentice 75 BE/BTech in the relevant discipline

Diploma Apprentice 15 Diploma in the relevant discipline

Diploma in Commercial Practice 5 Diploma in Commercial Practice

ITI Trade Apprentice 9 ITI certificate in the relevant trade

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Age limit

Applicants must be between 15 and 24 years of age as of January 1, 2025. For detailed eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification available on ISRO's website.

Stipend Details

Selected apprentices will receive monthly stipends during the training period:

Graduate Apprentice: Rs 9,000 per month

Diploma/Commercial Practice Apprentice: Rs 8,000 per month

ITI Trade Apprentice: Rs 7,000 per month

This is a practical, skill-based training opportunity that also provides financial support to the trainees.

ISRO Apprentice 2025: Selection Process



Candidates will be shortlisted based on their academic qualifications. The selection process will include:

Shortlisting of candidates based on eligibility

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official ISRO website - isro.gov.in

Carefully read the official notification for detailed eligibility and instructions

Click on the 'Apply Online' link

Fill in the application form with required information

Upload all required documents

Review the application and submit it

Download and keep a printout of the submitted form for future reference

For more details, visit the ISRO website and download the official notification.