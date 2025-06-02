ISRO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 320 Scientist/Engineer Posts, Check Steps To Apply

ISRO Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially begun the registration process for the recruitment of 320 Scientist/Engineer 'SC' posts across various disciplines. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the post by visiting the official website, isro.gov.in.

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Key Dates

Application Start Date: May 27, 2025

Application Deadline: June 16, 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 18, 2025

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Available

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics)

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Mechanical)

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science)

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Electronics) - PRL

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' (Computer Science) - PRL



ISRO Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Maximum age is 28 years as on June 16, 2025. Candidates must meet educational and technical qualifications as mentioned in the official notification on ISRO's website.

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Application Fee Details

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 250 is applicable for all posts.

All applicants are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 750 at the time of application.

Refund Policy

Full refund (Rs 750) for women, SC/ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen who appear in the written test.

Partial refund (Rs 500) for all other candidates who appear in the test.

ISRO Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official ISRO website: isro.gov.in

Click on the "Apply Online" link on the homepage

Select the post you are eligible for

Fill in the required details and upload documents

Make the application and processing fee payment

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process involves:

1. Written Test - to be held at 11 designated centers across India. ISRO reserves the right to modify or cancel centers.

2. Interview - Shortlisting will be done in a 1:5 ratio (minimum 10 candidates per post) based on written test performance.

3. Final Selection - Based on a 50:50 weightage of written test and interview scores.



ISRO Recruitment 2025: Pay

Selected candidates will be appointed as Scientist/Engineer 'SC' under Level 10 of the Pay Matrix, with a starting basic pay of Rs 56,100/- per month, along with admissible allowances.

Applicants are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying.