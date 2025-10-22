"Go Back To UK": US Congressman To Journalist Mehdi Hasan On Islamic Prayer Call

US Congressman Brandon Gill has come under massive criticism for asking Mehdi Hasan to "go back to the UK" after the British-American journalist defended the Islamic prayer call in America.

This began when Hasan, editor-in-chief and CEO of Zeteo, addressed American Christians, saying, "If you can play your church bell, you can play the call to prayer. We are as American as anyone else, and we don't take any BS from anyone."

Gill responded on X by mocking the former Al Jazeera host, writing within quotes, "We can move here en masse and fundamentally transform the landscape of American public life."

Hasan then pointed out Gill's connection to immigrant families, writing, "Your wife is an Indian American, the daughter of an Indian immigrant."

Gill replied, "My wife is a Christian and doesn't want to hear your oppressive Muslim prayer calls, either. If you want to live in a Muslim country, go back to the UK."

If you want to live in a Muslim country, go back to the UK. https://t.co/LxmBfedAzx — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) October 22, 2025

The exchange soon went viral.

A user on X wrote, "Church bells and the Muslim Adhan (call to prayer), when used by private religious institutions outdoors, are both protected as free religious expression under the First Amendment of the US Constitution, provided they are not government-sponsored. Local noise ordinances may apply but cannot single out religious expression for restriction."

Another wrote, "Odd sort of a Christian that, who doesn't show tolerance and compassion? Not very Christ-like behaviour."

Someone said, "How is a call to prayer - PRAYER - oppressive unless you are hateful?"

This was not the first time Gill faced flak for his incendiary remarks. The Texas Congressman previously targeted Indian-origin Democrat Zohran Mamdani, a New York City mayoral candidate, after an old video showed him eating rice with his hands.

Gill wrote, "Civilised people in America don't eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World."

The post drew outrage on social media, with many pointing out the hypocrisy given that Gill was married to Danielle D'Souza Gill, the Indian-American daughter of right-wing commentator Dinesh D'Souza. Users also shared photos of Gill and his father-in-law eating with their hands.

Following the backlash, Danielle D'Souza Gill distanced herself from Indian dining traditions. She wrote, "I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork. I was born in America. I'm a Christian MAGA patriot. My father's extended family lives in India and they are also Christian and they use forks too."