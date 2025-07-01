"I Don't Eat With Hands": Republican's Indian-Origin Wife Joins Zohran Mamdani Row

Indian-origin author Danielle D'Souza Gill has distanced herself from traditional Indian eating habits after backlash over her husband, Congressman Brandon Gill's remark mocking NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for eating rice with his hands.

"I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork," she said, responding to social media criticism. "I was born in America. I'm a Christian MAGA patriot. My father's extended family lives in India and they are also Christian and they use forks too. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Her comments came after her husband, a freshman Congressman from Texas, responded to a video of Mamdani by tweeting, "Civilised people in America don't eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the third world."

The 2023 video shows Mamdani, who recently defeated Andrew Cuomo in a surprise Democratic primary, eating rice with his hands while reflecting on how his upbringing in Uganda and South Africa shaped his support for Palestine.

Brandon Gill's comment was swiftly condemned as racist and culturally ignorant, sparking a flood of reactions online.

One user wrote, "Your wife is South Indian. She grew up eating rice with her hands. You're literally marrying into it." This prompted Danielle's direct response, which has since been widely shared.

Internet users also dug out images of Danielle's father, right-wing commentator Dinesh D'Souza, eating with his hands and even old photos of Brandon Gill himself eating pizza and hot dogs.

"How do you eat tacos, french fries, burgers etc? Do you eat Lays with a fork too?" one user wrote in response to Gill.

"Hello Civilised person from America," another added sarcastically, sharing a photo of Dinesh D'Souza eating with his hands.

Zohran Mamdani's rising political profile, punctuated by his Democratic primary victory, has made him a lightning rod for Republican attacks. Some party leaders have questioned his loyalty, with President Donald Trump even threatening to cut federal funding to New York City should Mamdani fail to toe the line as mayor.