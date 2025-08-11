"Only Truth": Pakistan's Asim Munir Trolled Over "India Like Mercedes" Remark

Between threats of nuclear war and making a case for the military's involvement in Pakistani politics, Field Marshal Asim Munir, the de facto military ruler of Pakistan, made a "crude analogy" by comparing India to a "shining Mercedes" and his own country to a "dump truck". Speaking at a Florida event, Munir was reportedly trying to paint Islamabad as a less polished but more powerful neighbour of globally well-respected New Delhi.

However, social media users trolled him, terming his use of semantics as an inadvertent admission of India being better than Pakistan.

What Asim Munir Said

"I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation...India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?" Munir asked while speaking during his second US trip in two months, according to media reports.

During his speech at a special dinner hosted by the honorary consul for Tampa, businessman Adnan Asad, Munir also warned of a "nuclear war" and taking down "half the world" if his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India. He also boasted about Islamabad's purported oil and mineral wealth as the key to lifting the country from a morass.

The Trolling

Pakistan Army chief's remarks soon caught the internet users' attention, who noted that even in his "analogy", Munir made his own country look bad.

"The only truth in Munir's statement is that India is the Mercedes, and his country is the dump truck. The rest is delusion," wrote a X user.

Munir thinks he can threaten nuclear doom from American soil and hide behind US-China skirts. Pakistan's military might is a myth held together by duct… — PM (@naannomad) August 10, 2025

"Munir thinks he can threaten nuclear doom from American soil and hide behind US-China skirts. Pakistan's military might is a myth held together by duct tape and delusions. He can try his dam-destroying fantasy on India and watch Pakistan vanish into history's dustbin. No allies can save that mess," they added.

Another user posted a picture of a missile-laden Mercedes and wrote, "India is a missile-packed beast that is straight-up deadly. It's gonna wreck you."

"At least the know their reality....they are dump truck and nothing else...failed marshal admitted that they are pathetic," posted a third user.

Some internet users also got creative and posted AI-generated images of a shiny car beside an overturned truck.

"I thought it was a joke when I first read this. But no, this is real. Pakistan truly deserves Asim Munir as their Army Chief," one X user said.