Trump Deserves Credit For Peace Deal In "Dangerous" India-Pak Clash: Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that American President Donald Trump brokered several peace deals, such as the "very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan", and deserves "tremendous credit" for reshaping the foreign policy.

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, he said that the US foreign policy is now guided by whether it made the US "safer, stronger and more prosperous".

"Not to mention all the other peace deals, very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan or Cambodia and Thailand, and so on... Mr President, I think you deserve tremendous credit for the transformational aspect of our foreign policy," Rubio said.

Earlier in the meeting, Trump repeated his claim of resolving several global conflicts, including the one between India and Pakistan, and said that he should receive the Nobel Prize for the "eight wars" he ended.

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war, he said, "We ended eight wars... But we're going to do one more, I think, I hope."

He added, "Every time I end a war, they say, 'if President Trump ends that war, he's going to get the Nobel Prize.' If I end that war, 'well, he won't get it for that war, but if he ever gets it for the next war.'

'Now they're saying, 'if he ever ends the war with Russia and Ukraine, he's going to get the Nobel Prize'. What about the other eight wars? India, Pakistan, think of all the wars I ended. I should get the Nobel Prize for every war, but I don't want to be greedy," Trump said.

Since May 10, three days after India launched Operation Sindoor, Trump has repeated his claim that he "helped settle" the tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. However, India has denied any third-party intervention.