Trump Accounts Explained: How Every Child Can Get $1,000 At Birth

A new federal programme under US President Donald Trump's tax law aims to give every newborn a financial boost. Parents who open a “Trump Account” for their child will receive $1,000, which is invested in the stock market and can be accessed when the child turns 18. Parents of older children can also open accounts, but they won't receive the $1,000 bonus.

The $1,000 bonus applies only to babies born during the Trump administration.

???????? Introducing Trump Accounts — a new way to give America's children a stronger financial start. Made possible thanks to President Trump and the Working Families Tax Cuts, eligible children born 2025–2028 can receive a $1,000 contribution from the U.S. government to begin… — Trump Accounts (@TrumpAccounts) December 2, 2025

What Are Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts are a new savings programme created under Trump's tax and spending law. They aim to give every child in the US a financial head start by investing money in the stock market on their behalf.

Who Is Eligible For A Trump Account?

Any child under 18 with a Social Security number is eligible.

Newborns between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, get a $1,000 contribution from the US Treasury if a parent opens an account.

Older children can have accounts, but they won't receive the $1,000 bonus.

How Will Trump Accounts Work?

Parents or guardians open and manage the accounts.

Private banks and brokerages invest the money in low-cost US stock index funds.

Parents can contribute up to $2,500 per year pretax, while family members, friends, employers, and local governments can pitch in up to $5,000 per year. Contributions from charities and some government entities have no limit.

Billionaires Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion to help children under 10 in lower-income ZIP codes (median household income below $150,000). Each qualifying child is set to receive about $250.

When Can Kids Access The Money?

Children can withdraw funds only after turning 18.

Withdrawals are taxed and may face penalties, similar to retirement accounts.

Exceptions exist for specific purposes, like higher education or a first home purchase.

Limitations Of Trump Accounts Money

The accounts won't help with immediate needs like food, childcare, or healthcare.

Children in some immigrant families may be excluded from the $1,000 seed money.

Accounts officially open for contributions on July 4, 2026. Parents can start signing up through IRS Form 4547 before then.