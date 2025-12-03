"Evil": Sabrina Carpenter Condemns White House Use Of Her Music In Immigration Video

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has condemned the White House for using her music without permission in a video showing aggressive US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

The video, posted to the official White House account on X, shows ICE agents detaining, chasing, and handcuffing individuals on city streets. Playing in the background is a loop of Carpenter's lyric “have you ever tried this one” from her hit track 'Juno.' The caption read, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye,” with a waving emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

Carpenter blasted the administration, calling the clip “evil and disgusting” and warning, “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson, in a statement to Fox News, said, “Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologise for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

The pointed remark referenced Carpenter's album Short n' Sweet and her song 'Manchild.'

Carpenter's clash with the administration comes a month after fellow pop star Olivia Rodrigo delivered her objections to the use of her music in a separate Trump administration deportation campaign.

A video shared on the White House and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Instagram accounts showed ICE agents detaining individuals while a segment of her song 'all-american b*tch' played in the background. The clip opened with the warning “IF ICE FINDS YOU,” then cut to scenes of immigrants seemingly preparing to self-deport. The clip ended with the text, “LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don't, you will face the consequences.”

Rodrigo committed, “Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.” The comment was later removed, but widely screenshotted and circulated. Instagram later stripped the video of its audio, replacing it with an error message reading, “This song is currently unavailable.”

A DHS spokesperson told The Guardian, “America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

Carpenter and Rodrigo join a growing roster of major artists who have objected to Donald Trump or his administration using their music without consent. Over the years, stars including Beyonce, the Rolling Stones, and Jess Glynne have publicly insisted that their songs not be tied to Trump's political messaging.