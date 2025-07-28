"Champagne Socialist": Zohran Mamdani Faces Flak For Lavish Uganda Wedding

New York City's mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has been branded a "champagne socialist" after reports of his extravagant and high-security wedding celebration in Uganda. The 33-year-old Democratic Socialist assemblyman held a three-day wedding party at his family's secluded compound in Buziga Hill, a posh neighbourhood on the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda's capital. The event had military-style guards, multiple security gates, luxury cars, and even a cellphone-jamming system, The NY Post reported.

In December 2024, Mamdani had a Nikkah ceremony with artist-animator Rama Duwaji in Dubai. Her family was in attendance. They then held a civil ceremony in February this year in New York City.

This month, the couple flew to Uganda to celebrate the wedding with his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani, at their two-acre lakeside estate.

According to local sources who spoke to The NYP, the residence was transformed into a high-security party zone with guests arriving in luxury vehicles, music playing late into the night, and guards stationed at the gates wearing masks and military-style gear. Festivities extended into the late hours under strings of lights, with buses and high-end cars such as Mercedes-Benz models and a Range Rover seen entering the premises.

The event led to criticism online. Social media users pointed to the contrast between Mamdani's political platform, which includes calls for rent freezes, police budget cuts, and expanded housing rights, and the extravagant celebration.

A user on X wrote, "Zohran Mamdani called ICE agents in masks 'militarised oppression.' Then flew to Uganda for his own wedding bash, guarded by masked riflemen, military tents, and a phone-jamming system - all at his millionaire family's compound. ICE for thee, private militia for me. Revolution sponsored by generational wealth."

Zohran Mamdani called ICE agents in masks “militarized oppression.”



Then flew to Uganda for his own wedding bash, guarded by masked riflemen, military tents, and a phone-jamming system — all at his millionaire family's compound.



ICE for thee, private militia for me.… https://t.co/GSdsjezTwt — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) July 26, 2025

Another said, "Mamdani clearly doesn't see the irony-his wealth and lavish lifestyle, including that Uganda wedding bash with armed guards, stem directly from capitalism. As a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, he thrives while pushing policies like defunding the NYPD and rent freezes that could financially ruin everyone else."

Mamdani clearly doesn't see the irony—his wealth and lavish lifestyle, including that Uganda wedding bash with armed guards, stem directly from capitalism. As a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, he thrives while pushing policies like defunding the NYPD and rent freezes that… — Grass???? (@DewyGrassBlades) July 26, 2025

Someone commented, "Three separate wedding celebrations in NYC, Dubai, and Uganda. It is always the same with these champagne socialists. It is remarkable how many avowed socialists during my undergrad in Trinity spent their study breaks skiing."

Three separate wedding celebrations in NYC, Dubai, and Uganda.



It is always the same with these champagne socialists. It is remarkable how many avowed socialists during my undergrad in Trinity spent their study breaks skiing. https://t.co/9gtjnltkfp — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) July 26, 2025

Ugandan locals have reportedly taken issue with the timing of the party, which coincided with national mourning for a prominent judge in the region.

Mamdani has built his political reputation on advocating for working-class New Yorkers and opposing systemic inequality. He wants to freeze rent on nearly one million apartments, build 2 lakh affordable homes, and give tenants stronger protections. His plans include raising the minimum wage to $30 by 2030, creating city-run grocery stores to lower food prices, and offering free childcare for all young children. To pay for these ideas, he proposes higher taxes on millionaires, big companies, and luxury real estate deals.