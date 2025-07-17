In Hilarious Video, Zohran Mamdani Responds To His Team's "Ultimatum"

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani recently shared a hilarious video addressing feedback from his communication team about his frequent use of one particular word, which is "ultimately". In a light-hearted video on Instagram, Mr Mamdani said that his team gave him an "ultimatum" to cut down on the word, which he tends to repeat in interviews and public appearances. "So the other day, my comms team was giving me some feedback that I used the word "ultimately" a little too much and I need to take it out of my vocabulary. Then a few days later, I went home, opened TikTok and saw this video," he said, sharing clips from previous media and podcast appearances where he used the word multiple times.

"I am listening, I am learning. I sat down for an interview with News 12 and I almost pulled it off," Mr Mamdani continued. "So please keep sending me your feedback, because ultimately, I will get better," he concluded with a smile.

Take a look below:

The clip amused many online. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "You are ultimately aware of your own transmitted resonance and hence I love your transparency."

"Ultimately, we love you and want you as our next mayor!!" commented another.

"Get you a man (mayor) that shows he LISTENS and he LEARNS (even in the moment mid-word)," wrote a third user.

"Zohran fights injustice every night as Ultimately Man and we thank him for that," one user said.

Zohran Mamdani, 33, is an Indian-American politician and the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair. In June, he made history by becoming the first Muslim nominee for the Democrats in the New York City mayoral race, after former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded. If elected in November, Mr Mamdani would become New York City's first mayor of Indian descent.

He recently made headlines after a video in which he was seen eating food with his hands went viral online.