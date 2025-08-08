Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann Takes A Break From Vlogging After Troll Asks Him To Change His Profession: "It Hurts"

Archana Puran Singh, along with husband, actor Parmeet Sethi and sons Aayushmaan and Aaryamann, are all vloggers in the family. Besides this, Aaryamann started his vlogging channel a month ago. Aaryamann has been uploading one video every day for the last month, but has now decided to take a break from it.

What's Happening

In the latest video shared by Aaryamann, he thanked everyone for their love and acceptance towards his work. Especially his latest music release, Madhubala, which was directed by Ayushmaan Sethi and featured his girlfriend, Yogita.

However, he also mentioned that he has been hurt by a few comments by trolls, which is why he has decided to take a break from vlogging.

Aaryamann said, "I am not going to lie, but it hurts a little when people don't like certain things about the song. But it's okay, that is a part of life. I read a comment that said, 'You should change your profession.' I won't do that, I like this, and I know there are many people who like my music, so I will keep doing that."

He added, "You guys went on this 30-day journey with me. I am so grateful. I am so thankful for all your compliments for my song Madhubala. I know some people have also said that they didn't like the song, which is fine. I understand that not all kinds of art are for everyone. But I like the song, and I will only put out what I like. I am an honest man, and if I feel that I am doing it for someone else, then it doesn't mean anything."

"Yes, we will continue to vlog. But yes, I will take a break for a few days. Season 1 is now over, and we will plan for Season 2 now. I will keep you updated on everything. But give me a little break so I can figure out everything. And then we will start again. A short break and then I will see you again on Season 2 of Aary vlogs," concluded Aaryamann.

About Aaryamann's YouTube Channel

Archana Puran Singh's son, Aaryamann Sethi, had recently launched his YouTube channel Aary Vlogs. He gained over 100K subscribers in just 23 days. His vlogs cover content on daily life, a few musical videos and some BTS content too.

In A Nutshell

Aaryamann Sethi announced a break from vlogging within just 30 days of launching it. He spoke about how certain negative comments by trolls hurt, but he's taking a break. He will be back.