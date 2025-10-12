After Omar Abdullah's Snub, Congress "No" To Rajya Sabha Polls In J&K

The Congress has decided not field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing alliance partner National Conference of ignoring their request for a "safe seat".

The party has since openly expressed its disapproval of the Omar Abdullah government, saying its leaders have expressed resentment over governance, administrative issues and development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

After a marathon meeting with senior leaders, Tariq Karra, the chief of J&K Congress, said the party has formally communicated its decision to the National Conference but has not received any response yet.

"Our Central leaders had spoken to the leaders of the National Conference and asked for a safe seat for the Congress. We wanted seat number 1 or two. But they offered us seat number 4. Since our leaders pointed that that seat number 4 is not a safe seat, we have unanimously decided not field a candidate," said Karra.

The National Conference has already announced its three candidates for the Rajya Sabha. They will file their nomination on Monday.



The National Conference leaders say they have left the fourth seat for ally Congress.

Numbers indicate the BJP - with 28 MLAs in the assembly -- will win one seat. The ruling NC -- with 41 MLAs and support of 6 independents, associate members, and six members of the Congress -- is expected to win three seats.

This sets up a tough contest for the fourth seat. The Congress said this is not acceptable.

The elections for four Rajya Sabha seats will be held on October 24.The BJP has also named three candidates -- among them its J&K unit chief Sat Sharma.