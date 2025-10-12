BJP Names 3 Candidates For 4 Rajya Sabha Seats In J&K

The BJP on Sunday named three candidates, including its Jammu and Kashmir unit president Sat Pal Sharma, for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in the Union Territory scheduled for October 24.

Two other candidates are Ghulam Mohammed Mir and Rakesh Mahajan.

The Election Commission has issued three separate notifications for the elections to four seats.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में होने वाले 03 (तीन) अलग-अलग अधिसूचना के ‌द्विवार्षिक राज्य सभा चुनाव 2025 हेतु निम्नलिखित नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। pic.twitter.com/CDCkL4pt35 — BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) October 12, 2025

The National Conference-Congress combine has an edge in three seats while the BJP has in one, going by their strength in the assembly.

The BJP's decision to force a contest will spice up the polling, as it is expected to spearhead an intensive exercise to woo MLAs from other parties to shore up support for its candidates.

The ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir had on Friday announced the names of its three candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls to be held on October 24, and said discussions were on with the Congress for the fourth seat.

