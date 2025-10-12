What Taliban Minister Told NDTV When Asked About Pak-Afghan Clashes

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan want positive relations and regional peace, Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at his second press conference in New Delhi, this time with women journalists in attendance.

Muttaqi's statement came after Afghanistan said on Sunday that it had killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in overnight border operations, in response to what it called repeated violations of its territory and airspace. Pakistan's army gave far lower casualty figures, saying 23 troops were killed.

The minister was responding to NDTV's Gaurie Dwivedi about the border clashes and Afghanistan's earlier remarks over alleged attempts by Pakistan to attack Iran and Russia. Muttaqi said that despite clashes along the border, Afghanistan believes the government and people of Pakistan are peace-loving. "There are certain groups in Pakistan that are trying to stir up unrest. Since it came to protecting our borders, we immediately responded," he said.

Muttaqi added that he was requested by allies Qatar and Saudi Arabia that the situation be defused. He said that the situation along the border is now under control and the doors for negotiation remain open. He asserted that the Taliban brought peace to Afghanistan and wants the same for the entire region.

1st India Visit After Taliban's Takeover Of Afghanistan

Muttaqi landed in New Delhi on Thursday for a six-day visit that will see him participate in high-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He is the first high-ranking Afghan minister to visit India since the Taliban took over the country four years ago. Delhi does not formally recognise the Taliban administration yet.

His visit comes at a time when both India and Afghanistan have strained ties with Pakistan on concerns over security and terrorism.

1st Press Meet Sparks Controversy

Muttaqi's first press meet in Delhi on Friday sparked a row after NDTV first reported that no women journalists were in attendance. The Opposition termed it as "unacceptable" and an "insult to women".

A day later, the Taliban minister called it a technical issue. "Regarding the press conference, it was organised on short notice. (There was) a short list of journalists who were invited. It was more of a technical issue but there was no other problem. Our colleagues had decided to send the invitation to a specific list of journalists. There were no other intentions other than that," he said.

"We have 10 million students in schools and institutes, including over 2.8 million women and girls. In madrasas, education continues up to graduation. Some limits exist, but we've never declared women's education religiously 'haram', it's only postponed until further order," he added.

Ahead of the presser, NDTV had raised the issue of the absence of women journalists at the first press meet with Embassy officials and security staff.

The Taliban regime in Kabul has faced severe criticism from various countries as well as global bodies like the United Nations for restricting the rights of women in Afghanistan.

Announcements In 1st Presser

Muttaqi on Sunday firmly asserted control over the Embassy in New Delhi, indicating the Islamic Emirate's flag flying in front and behind him. "This is our flag. We fought jihad under this. This is 100 per cent our embassy," he said in response to a question.

Speaking of talks with S Jaishankar, he said, "We discussed trade, economy, healthcare, aviation links and development projects. India assured readiness to facilitate trade visas, student exchanges, and restart stalled infrastructure works."

Muttaqi announced new air connectivity plans, including Delhi-Kabul, Mumbai-Kandahar and Amritsar-Afghanistan flight routes. During the meet, he also requested India to consider opening the Attari-Wagah border for Afghan goods. He pressed on the issue of Afghan detainees in India and sought arrangements for their return.

A joint trade committee between India and Afghanistan will also be set up, and proposals for mineral cooperation, agriculture projects and sports diplomacy were discussed, he said.

Afghanistan-Pakistan Clashes

In cross-border clashes, Afghanistan claimed it had killed 58 Pakistani soldiers, while Islamabad said it had lost 23 soldiers.

Earlier this week, Afghan authorities had accused Pakistan of bombing the capital Kabul and a market in the country's east. Pakistan did not claim responsibility for the assault.

Pakistan has previously struck locations inside Afghanistan, targeting what it alleges are terror hideouts, but these have been in remote and mountainous areas. The two sides have also skirmished along the border in the past.

Pakistan accuses Afghan authorities of harboring members of the banned group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. Islamabad says the group carries out deadly attacks inside Pakistan, but Kabul denies the charge, saying it does not allow its territory to be used against other countries.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the assault and said the country's army "not only gave a befitting reply to Afghanistan's provocations but also destroyed several of their posts, forcing them to retreat."