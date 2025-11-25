"Kabul Open To Business": Taliban Minister's Trade Pitch To India Amid Pakistan Border Crisis

In a significant outreach to New Delhi, Afghanistan's Minister for Commerce and Industry Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi has called for a dramatic expansion of bilateral trade, investment, and diplomatic engagement with India, even as tensions with Pakistan have led to a temporary shutdown of trade routes and a widening diplomatic rift.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul during his maiden visit to India, Azizi said Afghanistan is "open for business" with India and ready to provide full security guarantees for Indian diplomats in Kabul.

Azizi's visit comes just weeks after Afghan Foreign Minister Aamir Khan Muttaqi travelled to Delhi – the first high-level Taliban engagement in India since 2021 – signalling a renewed attempt by Kabul to stabilise ties with New Delhi. The diplomatic backdrop is complex: only last month, clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border triggered a fresh standoff, halting trade and leaving thousands of trucks stranded. Afghanistan has since ordered traders to pause imports of medicines from Pakistan for three months, a move Azizi described as "temporary", adding that Kabul prioritises partners offering quality goods and better terms.

Despite the regional turbulence, Azizi struck an upbeat tone on India-Afghanistan economic cooperation. He noted that current bilateral trade stands at just $1 billion, a figure he said is "far below potential". His visit to India, he emphasised, was aimed at "finding new ways for trade" and ensuring that the renewed engagement "will, God willing, provide solutions to all problems."

Push to Expand Air, Sea and Land Connectivity

Azizi revealed that the Taliban administration plans to subsidise Ariana Afghan Airlines and support other private carriers to strengthen the India-Afghanistan Air Corridor, making freight cheaper and more predictable. "If an Indian company wants to invest in this air corridor, they have our permission," he said, adding that the Economic Commission has recommended lowering tariffs to boost exports both ways, including Afghan dry fruits and Indian medicines.

Beyond air links, Kabul is assessing sea routes via Iran and land routes through Central Asia, seeking cost-effective alternatives to Pakistan. "Political problems are temporary and not forever," Azizi said, stressing that diversification is key to reducing Afghanistan's economic vulnerability.

Mining, Rare Earths and India's Role

On India's interest in Afghanistan's vast mineral deposits, the minister said the Taliban government welcomes Indian participation as long as companies follow Afghanistan's mining and rare-earth regulations. "We give equal access for trade to all," he assured, signalling that India remains a preferred partner due to its technological edge and competitive pricing.

Diplomatic Reset: Commercial Attaché Within a Month

Azizi confirmed that Afghanistan will dispatch a commercial attaché to New Delhi within a month, while discussions on appointing new ambassadors in both capitals are progressing. He said Foreign Minister Muttaqi had briefed the Afghan cabinet on the "warm reception" he received in India and the positive momentum in talks to increase diplomatic presence.

Azizi also claimed that Kabul has already provided full security to Indian diplomats and the embassy in Afghanistan. "We don't invite anyone without assurances on security," he said, adding that the Taliban government is removing the large blast walls erected during the US presence. "Afghanistan today is peaceful," he asserted.

'We Want Peace, Not Blood'

Responding to questions on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the suicide bombing near Delhi's Red Fort, Azizi said he had only briefly heard of the incidents but reiterated Afghanistan's desire for "peaceful relations" with India. "We have seen hardships for 50 years. We don't want even a drop of blood to be spilt," he said.

Women's Entrepreneurship And Invitation to Jaishankar, Goyal

Azizi highlighted Kabul's support for the Chamber of Commerce for Women, including opening new offices and facilitating $100 million in partnerships with NGOs and private companies. He invited Indian women-focused businesses to collaborate with Afghan women entrepreneurs.

Concluding the interview, Azizi extended formal invitations to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to visit Afghanistan in June or July next year, once the harsh winter eases. He also urged Indian journalists to travel to Afghanistan and "tell the story of the Afghan people and the Afghan private sector."

The exclusive NDTV interview marks a notable attempt by the Taliban to position India as a central economic partner amid shifting regional equations and heightened tensions with Pakistan.