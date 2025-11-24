Several Flights Cancelled As Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Drifts Towards India

Several flights were cancelled, and Indian airlines and airports were issued an advisory to deal with possible disruptions due to an ash plume from the volcanic activity in Ethiopia on Monday. The ash cloud is now moving over northern India.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted on Sunday for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending thick ash plumes across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman. The cloud has now stretched over the northern Arabian Sea.

The ash cloud's dense, concentrated parts are transitioning over Delhi, Haryana and the adjoining Uttar Pradesh region. The plumes could plummet the air quality in Delhi and its neighbouring areas. However, there are low chances of it as the ash clouds are thousands of feet up in the atmosphere.

Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM are among the airlines that cancelled some flights due to the volcanic ash issue.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed airlines to avoid ash-affected areas, adjust flight planning, routing, and fuel considerations based on the latest advisories.

Airlines have also been asked to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke or odour.

If volcanic ash affects airport operations, then the operator concerned must immediately inspect runways, taxiways, and aprons, the DGCA said.

Operators have been asked to continuously monitor the situation related to the volcanic ash cloud and stay updated through satellite imagery and meteorological data.

Akasa Air said its flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for November 24 and 25 have been cancelled due to the ash plume.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines cancelled its Amsterdam-Delhi service (KL 871) and the return Delhi-Amsterdam flight (KL 872) due to the ash cloud.

IndiGo, in a post on X, said, "Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority".

The volcano in the Afar region of Ethiopia erupted on Sunday morning, leaving the neighbouring village of Afdera covered in dust. According to Afar TV, the eruption caused moderate tremors in areas around Erta Ale and Afdera town. The volcano is located about nine miles (15 kilometres) southeast of the active Erta Ale volcano.