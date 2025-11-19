Afghanistan Turns To India For Trade Expansion In Sharp Snub To Pakistan

Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, arrived in New Delhi on November 19 for a five-day official visit, signalling one of the strongest diplomatic and economic engagements between India and the Taliban administration since 2021. The visit, packed with high-level meetings and strategic trade discussions, underscores Kabul's urgent drive to diversify economic partnerships amid escalating tensions with Pakistan and repeated border shutdowns that have choked Afghan exports.

Azizi was received at the airport by Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs, reflecting New Delhi's growing readiness to re-engage Kabul at the ministerial level. His first major stop was the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, where he led a significant Afghan delegation focused on boosting commercial ties. At the fair, ITPO Managing Director Neeraj Kharwal briefed him on investment opportunities, facilities for foreign exhibitors, and prospects for deeper Afghan participation in future Indian trade exhibitions.

A warm welcome to Afghan Industry and Commerce Minister, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, on his official visit to India.



Advancing bilateral trade and investment ties is the key focus of the visit.

The Afghan delegation toured multiple stalls, including those showcasing Afghan dry fruits, carpets, gemstones, and handicrafts sectors Kabul hopes to expand in the Indian market. Minister Azizi held a detailed interaction with Afghan traders based in India, discussing market access, export barriers, and new business linkages. His presence at IITF marks the first Afghan ministerial visit to ITPO since 2021, highlighting a diplomatic thaw at a time when Afghanistan seeks alternative trade corridors beyond Pakistan.

Sources told NDTV that Azizi's trip follows Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's recent visit to India, after which Muttaqi praised New Delhi's hospitality in a subsequent cabinet meeting and described the India-Afghanistan relationship as being on a "very positive trajectory". The current visit is expected to lay the groundwork for the next crucial phase of bilateral trade cooperation.

A senior Indian official revealed that the two countries are now moving toward full-fledged trade through the India-Afghanistan air corridor, with two flights to Kabul operating daily and an Indian cargo firm onboard to expand capacity. While Afghanistan had hoped to revive shipping links through Iran's Chabahar Port, US sanctions have made the route "impossible at present", prompting both sides to double down on air connectivity.

India remains one of Afghanistan's most important trade partners, exporting pharmaceuticals, textiles, machinery, tea, sugar, and rice, while importing Afghan agricultural products and minerals. Kabul is also seeking Indian investment in mining and hydroelectric projects, along with alternative connectivity frameworks that bypass Pakistan entirely. With India having upgraded its Kabul mission to full embassy status in October 2025, Azizi's visit marks a decisive step forward in resetting economic relations between the two nations – and a significant geopolitical message to the region.

