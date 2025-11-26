Who's Polluting Delhi's Air? Data Shows Farm Fires Are Just Part Of Problem

Delhi's annual battle with toxic air has once again turned the capital into a gas chamber. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows that Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) jumped from 130 on October 1 to a staggering 428 by November 11, before sliding slightly to 327 on November 26-still in the 'Very Poor' category.

Farm Fires: A Seasonal Spike, Not The Whole Story

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for Delhi's pollution crisis, but data from the Decision Support System (DSS) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences paints a nuanced picture.

In early October, farm fires contributed almost nothing to Delhi's pollution. But by October 17, their share rose to 2.62 per cent, coinciding with AQI crossing 250. The situation worsened in November:

November 12: Farm fires contributed 22.47 per cent, AQI soared to 418 ('Severe')

November 18-20: Contribution fluctuated between 5.4 per cent and 2.8 per cent, yet AQI stayed above 325

Clearly, stubble burning is a major factor during peak smog days-but not the sole culprit.

Who Else Is Polluting Delhi?

Data from DSS data reveals other significant contributors. Cities around the capital, which include Gautam Buddha Nagar, Gurgaon, Karnal, Meerut and others, contribute 29.5 per cent to the toxic air of Delhi, followed by transport at 19.7 per cent. Residential emission (4.8 per cent), peripheral industries (3.7 per cent) and construction dust (2.9 per cent) also add to the toxic mix. But what is more alarming is the 34.8% contribution from unknown sources, because pollution cannot be controlled unless it is traced.

Delhi's AQI Snapshot: No Safe Zones

On November 26, AQI readings across Delhi at 4 PM were grim:

Rohini: 368

Jahangirpuri: 365

Wazirpur: 369

Even relatively cleaner areas like Dilshad Garden (259) and Mandir Marg (231) were far above the safe limit of 50.

Delhi's toxic air is not just about farm fires-it's a complex mix of regional pollution, vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and unknown factors. Without a coordinated strategy across states and sectors, the capital will keep choking every winter.