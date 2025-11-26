Advertisement
Pan Masala Baron's Daughter-In-Law Dies By Suicide At South Delhi Home

Deepti Chaurasia (40), who was married to Kamal Kishor's son Arpit, was found dead at the family's plush home yesterday at noon.

Deepti Chaurasia was found dead at her home at noon yesterday
  • Deepti Chaurasia, daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, died in Vasant Vihar
  • She was found dead at the family home and is suspected to have died by suicide
  • Deepti was married to Arpit Chaurasia and they have a 14-year-old son
New Delhi:

The daughter-in-law of Pan Masala baron Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, the man behind Kamla Pasand and Rajshree brands, has died, allegedly by suicide, at the family's home in south Delhi's posh Vasant Vihar. 

Deepti Chaurasia (40), who was married to Kamal Kishor's son Arpit, was found dead at the family's plush home yesterday at noon. According to sources, she hanged herself using a dupatta. A note found in her room states that she does not blame anyone, according to reports. Reports quote the note as saying, "If there is no love and trust in a relationship, what is the point of life?" Cops suspect family issues pushed Deepti to the edge, and a detailed probe is on.

Deepti and Arpit married in 2010, and the couple have a 14-year-old son. Police have said that the body has been recovered, and a team of doctors will be conducting the post-mortem at Safdarjung Hospital. Police are yet to make a public statement on this tragic case.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

