Delhi Man Shoots Self Dead

A 23-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The man has been identified as Samarth, they said.

On Saturday at 11:43 AM, police received a call from a man, who said that his brother has killed himself with a gun in Vasant Vihar's A-Block, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and found the man's body lying in a pool of blood with a pistol lying nearby, they said.

It was the dead man's servant who had noticed his death first, said police, adding that he then informed the man's family members.

Proceedings under section of 174 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is in progress. Further investigation is underway, police added.

