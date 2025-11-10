Man Protesting For Sister's Job Shoots Himself Dead At Delhi's Jantar Mantar

A man allegedly shot himself dead at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday, where he had been protesting for a job for his sister in the Madhya Pradesh education department, police said.

The man, Lokendra (40), a native of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, had been in the national capital since July, demanding a job for his sister on compassionate grounds and had previously protested at the Jantar Mantar over the issue, a senior officer said.

"His brother-in-law used to work as a peon in Madhya Pradesh's Department of Education. When he passed away in 2019, the deceased wanted the government to offer his sister a job in the department on compassionate grounds," he said.

Around 9 am on Monday, he allegedly shot himself dead, the officer added.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and found the man's body with a gunshot injury.

"Police personnel are present at the spot, and the scene has been cordoned off," the officer said.

The body will be sent for postmortem examination after completion of legal formalities.

"The exact circumstances under which the man shot himself are being verified. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," the officer added.

