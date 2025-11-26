HR88B8888 Becomes India's Costliest Car Registration Number At Rs 1.17 Crore

Going once, going twice, sold! Number plate 'HR88B8888' is officially India's costliest car registration number sold for Rs 1.17 crore on Wednesday in Haryana.

Haryana holds online auctions for VIP or fancy number plates weekly. Between Friday 5 pm and Monday 9 am, bidders can apply for the number of their choice. And then begins the game of bidding until the results are announced on Wednesday 5 pm. The auction takes place entirely online on the official fancy.parivahan.gov.in portal.

This week, among all the numbers up for bidding, the registration number 'HR88B8888' received the highest number of applications - 45 in total. The base bidding price was set at Rs 50,000 which kept increasing with each passing minute before settling on Rs 1.17 crore at 5 pm.

At 12 pm, the bidding price stood at Rs 88 lakh.

Last week, the registration number 'HR22W2222' fetched Rs 37.91 lakh.

What Does HR88B8888 Mean?

HR88B8888 is a unique vehicle number or VIP number purchased at a premium through bidding.

HR is the state code, indicating the vehicle is registered in Haryana.

88 represents the specific Regional Transport Office (RTO) or district within Haryana where the vehicle is registered.

B is used to indicate vehicle series code within the specific RTO.

8888 is the unique, four-digit registration number assigned to the vehicle.

What makes the number plate special is that it looks like a string of eights considering 'B' in uppercase resembles an eight and there is only one digit repeated.

When Kerala Man Purchased Number Plate Worth Rs 46 Lakh

Earlier this year, in April, Venu Gopalakrishnan, a tech billionaire from Kerala, purchased a VIP license plate for his Lamborghini Urus Performante, "KL 07 DG 0007," at a cost of Rs 45.99 lakh. The bidding for this number started at Rs 25,000 and escalated quickly, resulting in a record-breaking final price.

The '0007' number, reminiscent of the iconic James Bond code, adds an element of exclusivity, solidifying Gopalakrishnan's status in Kerala's luxury automobile scene.