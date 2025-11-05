Once An Auto Driver, Man Spends Rs 31 Lakh On VIP No. Plate For Son's Audi

A Jaipur-based businessman who once drove an auto-rickshaw to make ends meet has spent Rs 31 lakh to acquire a VIP registration number for his son's new luxury car.

Rahul Taneja, known for his fascination with exclusive number plates, purchased Rajasthan's most expensive registration number, RJ 60 CM 0001, from the Jaipur Railway Transport Office for his Audi RSQ8. The number, officials confirmed, was secured after a competitive auction, setting a record in the state.

Taneja's journey began in the front seat of an auto-rickshaw and continues in the back seat of a luxury car. Born in Katra, a small village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, his early life was marked by struggle. His father repaired bicycle punctures while his mother worked in the fields. At the age of 11, Taneja began working as a waiter at a roadside dhaba in Jaipur's Adarsh Nagar.

For two years, he served tea and snacks before turning to street sales to support his family. He used to sell firecrackers during Diwali, colours during Holi, and kites during Makar Sankranti. Over the next five years, he juggled multiple small jobs-selling comics in the summer, working in courier delivery and newspaper distribution, and even managing rental advertisements.

By the age of 16, Taneja had taken to driving an auto-rickshaw at Jaipur's Durgapura railway station from 9 pm to midnight.

At 19, he saved enough to open a small car dealership, Car Palace, in Jaipur's Sindhi Colony. Around the same time, he began pursuing modelling, winning several titles including Mr Jaipur, Mr Rajasthan, and Male of the Year 1999. His foray into fashion gave him visibility, but his business ambitions remained his driving force.

In 2000, he established an event management company called Live Creations, followed by IndianArtist dot com in 2005, an artist management agency with offices in Mumbai. A decade later, he ventured into luxury wedding planning under the banner Rahul Taneja Premium Weddings. His ventures flourished, cementing his place among Jaipur's more flamboyant entrepreneurs.

But what has kept him in public attention is his penchant for distinctive vehicle registration numbers. In 2011, he bought RJ 14 CP 0001 for his BMW 7 Series for Rs 10 lakh -- then a record for Rajasthan. Seven years later, in 2018, he spent another Rs 16 lakh for RJ 45 CG 0001 for his Jaguar XJL.

This year's purchase, however, carries a personal significance. His 17-year-old son, Rehan, turns 18 on November 16, and Taneja decided to gift him the Audi RSQ8, complete with the coveted VIP number.

Seven years ago, when he bought the Jaguar, he promised his son that when he turns 18, he would gift him his dream car, Taneja said.

Asked whether spending ₹31 lakh on a car number was extravagant, Taneja smiled and replied:

"I live for the present. I try to do what makes me happy today. My happiness lies in my son's happiness. My son's happiness lies in cars and car numbers. So, I don't think I need to think too much about doing something for my son's happiness."