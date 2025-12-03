Truck Carrying 109 Cartons Of Explosives Seized In Rajasthan, 2 Arrested

Two people have been arrested, and a pick-up truck full of explosives has been seized in Rajasthan's Rajsamand. Over 100 cartons of gelatin sticks and detonators, capable of causing damage within a 10-km radius, have been seized. Police suspect the explosives were being transported for mining activities because many marble mines are located in the area.

According to police, a total of 981 gelatin sticks, 93 detonators, and a safety fuse were seized after a police team, based on a tip-off, caught the truck during a blockade at Rajsamand's Trinetra Circle. Bhagwat Singh and Himmat Singh, both from Rajasthan, were in the truck. They failed to provide the necessary documents for transporting the explosives. Police have seized the vehicle and arrested the two.

Police have said a case has been registered and a thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

Shipra Rajawat, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Nathdwara, said, "Based on an informant's inputs, police set up a blockade and stopped the pick-up truck. A total of 100 cartons of explosive material containing 981 shells, 93 detonators, and a 30-foot safety fuse were found. The driver and his associate were unable to provide the mandatory documents required for transporting explosives. They have been arrested, and the truck seized."