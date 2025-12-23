Woman Claps Back At Nosy Society Uncles With Rs 62 Lakh Civil Suit, Wins Praise Online

A 22-year-old woman is receiving widespread praise on social media after standing up against the housing society board members who attempted to harass her. The woman took to Reddit to share a detailed account of how some members crashed a low-key friends gathering at her apartment, prompting her to take legal action, which included a Rs 62 lakh civil suit.

The incident occurred on a Saturday night at an apartment in Bengaluru, as per social media claims, when five of her friends visited her home. The woman stressed that there was no party or loud music and that they were merely cooking and talking.

"One uncle knocked and said "bachelors are not allowed here, call the owner you've rented this flat from." I told him I am the owner and that's your no goddamn business. I shut the door. That burst his ego there," the woman wrote.

Afterwards, four to five men entered her living room without consent and accused her and her friends of drinking and smoking weed whilst ordering her to vacate the flat the next day.

She mentioned that her male friends intervened and pushed the men out of the apartment, and during the altercation, "one guy who tried to 'check' my flat got slapped while trespassing. Unable to impose their will on the woman, the society uncles called the police to escalate the matter.

"Police asked who owns the flat. I said I do. They asked me to show papers; I refused because we weren't creating any nuisance and they had no right to enter my home. I live alone and my father had insisted on installing a living-room camera for safety, everything was recorded," the woman wrote.

In a following post, the woman revealed that she sent legal notices to the society and individual board members for trespass, harassment and assault. She showed the CCTV footage to the builder and the chairman of the society, who instantly removed the accused board members and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them.

"We claimed compensation of Rs 62 lakhs. My lawyer was upfront that getting the full amount in India is almost impossible, but even 10-12 per cent would still be substantial. We also filed for a permanent injunction restraining them from ever contacting me again."

'She's The Hero'

As the woman's posts went viral, social media users lauded her courage for not backing down against the housing board members and opting for a legal battle.

"You're correct to take all those steps and no one can just barge into somebody's house. Go ahead with that case," said one user while another added: "Finally we have someone who's pursuing civil remedies and not just stupid criminal charges which end up nowhere."

A third commented: "She's the hero Bangalore deserves, & also the one it needs right now. She's a silent guardian, a watchful protector, a dark knight against the society uncles who are going to learn the hard way what happens when they over reach their non-existent owner powers."

The woman signed off saying she would provide the next update in the case after the hearing. Until then, she said she would not be posting anything further about the matter.