Shah Bano's Daughter Sends Legal Notice To Makers Of Emraan Hashmi And Yami Gautam's <i>Haq</i>

A legal dispute has emerged ahead of the release of the upcoming film Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, after the daughter of the late Shah Bano Begum issued a notice to the film's makers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

NDTV accessed the notice, which seeks an immediate halt on the release, screening, or promotion of the movie, alleging that it depicts Shah Bano's personal life without her family's consent.

The notice, sent by advocate Tousif Z Warsi on behalf of Siddiqua Begum, has been addressed to four parties - Haq director Suparn Verma, Junglee Pictures (the production partner), Baweja Studios (the promoter), and the CBFC.

It claims that the film "explicitly or implicitly portrays the personal and private life of Late Smt. Shah Bano Begum, including sensitive family events, personal experiences, and social circumstances", without any authorisation from her legal heirs.

According to the notice, Siddiqua Begum is the lawful biological daughter and one of the surviving legal heirs of Shah Bano. She alleges that the movie has been conceptualised and publicised without seeking permission from her or her family.

The notice further argues that such actions amount to "unauthorised use, distortion, and commercialisation of private life events", violating fundamental and statutory rights under Indian law.

The notice cites multiple legal grounds. It references the Supreme Court's 2017 judgment in Justice KS Puttaswamy (Retd.) v. Union of India, which recognised the right to privacy as part of Article 21 of the Constitution, arguing that dramatising a person's private life without consent constitutes a breach of this right.

It also invokes the Delhi High Court's 2003 decision in ICC Development (International) Ltd. v. Arvee Enterprises, which established that no one may commercially exploit an individual's likeness or life story without permission.

In addition, the notice warns that any dramatisation that could "tarnish the image, moral character, or societal perception" of Shah Bano or her family could amount to defamation.

It also cites provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957, which grant "moral rights" to authors and their heirs, and argues that the unauthorised portrayal of Shah Bano's life would infringe upon these rights.

The CBFC's certification guidelines, which prohibit invasion of privacy and derogatory depiction of individuals, have also been mentioned to support the demand for restraint.

The notice calls upon all parties to cease and desist from releasing, promoting, or screening the film in any format - including theatres and digital platforms - until written consent is obtained from Shah Bano's heirs.

It further urges the Censor Board to withhold or revoke certification for the film until such consent is verified. Failing compliance within seven days, the notice states that Begum "shall be constrained to take appropriate legal recourse before the competent Court" and hold all involved parties responsible for damages and consequences.

Background

Haq, directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Baweja Studios, is slated for release on November 7, 2025.

The film reportedly draws inspiration from the real-life story of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark legal battle in the 1980s - Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum became a turning point in India's debate on women's rights and maintenance laws.

The case of Shah Bano, a 62-year-old divorced Muslim woman who sought maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, led to a historic Supreme Court ruling in her favour in 1985.

The verdict affirmed that divorced Muslim women were entitled to maintenance irrespective of personal laws, triggering a nationwide socio-political debate that ultimately led to the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.

The film's trailer and promotional material, which began circulating on social media recently, appear to draw parallels with Shah Bano's life and case.

However, the legal notice argues that the depiction extends beyond the public aspects of her story and ventures into dramatisation of personal and family details, thereby constituting an invasion of privacy.

Neither Junglee Pictures nor Baweja Studios has issued an official response so far. The CBFC has also not commented on whether the certification process for Haq has been completed or whether it will review the complaint.

