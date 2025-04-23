Yami Gautam And Emraan Hashmi Wrap Up Their Next Film Inspired By The 1985 Shah Bano Case

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film is inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano Vs Ahmed Khan case. On the 40th Anniversary of the landmark judgement, the makers announced that the high-octane drama has wrapped up the shoot of their film.

For the unversed, Shah Bano was a towering presence in the fight for Muslim women's rights and the battle against the set Muslim personal law.

The plot of this film is inspired by the case that left a substantial mark in the constitutional history of India and the democratic Indian society. It highlighted the essential role played by the society in pertinent matters such as religion, individual, and women's rights.

Emraan Hashmi will be essaying the role of Yami's husband, a character inspired by Shah Bano's husband, Ahmed Khan.

Shah Bano came from a background with no financial resources and a society that would not support her. She fought bravely against all the lingering misogynistic practices that take place under the pretence of organised religion.

What's interesting, is that this is a tale of a Muslim woman who came forward and fought against her husband, who himself was a lawyer. She took the case to the Supreme Court, and all she had was the courage to achieve justice single-handedly.

Such was the power of the case that even today it is taught in law schools across the country and has aided several women of all faiths, religions castes, and different socio-economic strata, to get their rightful due and honour when a marriage gets embroiled in misogynistic laws.

The film is scheduled to have a theatrical release in October or November 2025. It has been shot across Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.

It will be directed by Suparn S Verma of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain fame, led by Manoj Bajpayee.